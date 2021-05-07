Woman charged in stabbing after Wilson 19-year-old dies among crowd in parking lot

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a Wilson woman in the stabbing death of another young woman who died among a crowd in a parking lot earlier this week.

Just after 11:15 p.m. Monday, Wilson police officers were alerted to a stabbing in the 1700 block of Ward Boulevard.

Responding officers found a large crowd of people in the parking lot between the nearby convenience store and bowling alley.

In the crowd was the stabbing victim who was identified as Trinity Williams, 19. She died at the scene, police said.

Friday afternoon, Wilson police said Tajahya D. Applewhite, 18, was charged in the killing.

Applewhite, of Wilson, is charged with an open count of murder. She surrendered to officers and is being held on no bond, police said.

No other details were released.