Samantha Caroline Biehl in a photo from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies have arrested a woman after she sold fentanyl to a person who later died of an overdose, officials said Friday.

Samantha Caroline Biehl, 38, of Sanford is charged with felony death by distribution and other drug charges after a 38-year-old Siler City person died in March 2021, according to a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Typically “death by distribution” cases are difficult to prove or prosecute, officials said.

“Acquiring autopsy and toxicology reports, conducting evidence testing, holding interviews, obtaining search warrants, reviewing phone and internet records, and so on — each phase of the process takes time, manpower, and resources from multiple agencies,” Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ronnie Miller said in the news release.

The Siler City Police Department helped in the arrest of Biehl, the news release said.

Officials noted that all first responders in Chatham County have been supplied with Narcan, which has saved more than 106 lives so far in the county.

Biehl is also charged with felony selling/delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was held on a $275,000 secured bond with a first appearance set for Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on August 31, the news release said.

Deputies said the investigation is still underway in the case.