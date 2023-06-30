WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson woman fell to her death while at work at a grain company Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported at 8:20 a.m. at 1711 U.S. 301 S, which is Smithfield Grain, according to a news release from the Wilson Police Department.

The initial call was for an employee falling at the business, the news release said.

Police said the victim, Annie Morris Wilbert, 58, fell more than 70 feet and was pronounced deceased when first responders arrived.

Wilson Fire and Rescue and Wilson County Emergency Medical Services responded.

Police said the incident is being investigated as an accident.

The news release said anyone with info about the case should contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.