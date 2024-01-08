PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation after finding an unconscious woman in the road early Monday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m. deputies say they responded to a report concerning the well-being of a person found on the road in the 7700 block of NC 902.

Deputies and first responders discovered an unconscious woman, who was taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman was identified as 33-year-old Michelle Nichole Jenks.

According to deputies, there is currently no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

Sheriff’s Office Investigators are seeking information from the public related to this investigation. Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.