ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman died when a car caught fire at her home early Monday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when police were sent to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to help fire crews with a car fire, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

When crews were putting out the car fire, they saw a dead person inside the vehicle.

“The preliminary fire investigation discovered the fire originated inside the vehicle’s passenger compartment,” the news release said. Police later said the fire started in the passenger area of the car.

Police said they believe the person who died is Linda Brown, 64, who lived at the home where the fire happened.

However, the case is still under investigation.

Police said the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office would perform an autopsy to confirm the person’s identification and cause of death.