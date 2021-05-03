Woman dies in Harnett County house fire after rescue attempts fail, sheriff’s office says

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is dead after firefighters were unable to rescue her from her burning bedroom inside a Spring Lake home over the weekend, according to a release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Units from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, Harnett County EMS, Flatbranch Fire Department, Anderson Creek Emergency Services, Benhaven Emergency Services, Spout Springs Emergency Services, and Harnett County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a report of a house fire with a person trapped inside at a home in the 11000-block of N.C. 210 South in Spring Lake on May 1 at 9:36 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Arriving units reported that they could see fire coming from the bedroom of the home and that a person was trapped in the room. Emergency responders at the scene were unable to rescue the woman who has been identified as 68-year-old Doris Chisum, according to authorities.

Chisum lived at the home with her brother, officials said. The brother told authorities that he was working outside when he heard the smoke detectors going off inside the home. He tried to enter the home and rescue his sister, but the smoke and fire were too strong for him to reach her.

The sheriff’s office said the fire appears to be accidental but the investigation is ongoing.