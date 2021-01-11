Woman dies in hit-and-run crash in Rocky Mount, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CBS 17 file photo

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman pedestrian died after she was involved in a hit-and-run vehicle crash Saturday night in Rocky Mount, police say.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Hunter Hill Road, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

The initial report was about a woman lying in the street.

When police arrived, they found a woman in the road who had been hit by a vehicle, the news release said.

“The vehicle did not remain at the scene,” the news release said.

Julia Uduma, 46, died, according to officers. Police said they are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1431, police dispatch 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories