Law enforcement outside a home near Aberdeen Sunday after a shooting was reported and a woman later died. Photo courtesy: Sandhills Sentinel.

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was found dead in a home near Aberdeen in Moore County after a reported shooting Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Forest Circle in the Sherwood Park neighborhood, according to the Sandhills Sentinel.

Once at the home, deputies found a woman who was shot. First responders tried to save her life, but she died at the scene from the shooting injuries, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields told the Sentinel.

The shooter fled the area before deputies arrived.

Later, a description of a car possibly linked to the shooting was provided to law enforcement, the publication reported.

A car that matched the description was found and a person of interest was questioned.

CBS 17 reached out to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, which did not respond Sunday night. No other information was available.