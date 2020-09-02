Woman found dead after car is caught in floodwaters in Warren County

A flooded road in Sampson County in 2019. Photo by Ray Daughtry Sampson County Department of Transportation

NORLINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was found dead after her flooded car was discovered abandoned during heavy rains and high water in Warren County Monday night, officials said.

The incident happened two miles east of Norlina in the Ridgeway community, according to Warren County Emergency Management Director Dennis Paschall.

The car was found empty Tuesday near the intersection of Bloomsbury and Ridgeway-Drewry roads, which is just east of Interstate 95 at exit 226, Paschall said.

After a search, the woman who had been driving the car was found dead. The woman’s identity was not available Tuesday night.

Several roads were washed away in central North Carolina Monday night and early Tuesday as up to 10 inches of rain fell.

A woman and one of her children were rescued, but two others are still missing, after her car was swept away by floodwaters Monday night near Galilee Road in Smithfield in Johnston County.

