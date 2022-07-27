CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman found dead on the side of the road earlier this week.

The victim is identified as Jolee Diane Mercer, 34, of Eagle Springs. Her cause of death remains unknown while an autopsy for further examination is pending.

The incident was reported just after 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday as a body on the side of Mill Road in the Jackson Springs area near the border with Montgomery County, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

When emergency crews arrived, they pronounced the unidentified woman dead along the shoulder of Mill Road, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931 or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.