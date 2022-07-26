CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies are investigating after a dead woman was found along the side of a road Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 4:50 p.m. as a body on the side of Mill Road in the Jackson Springs area near the border with Montgomery County, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

When emergency crews arrived, they prounced the unidentified woman dead along the shoulder of Mill Road, the news release said.

The cause of death was not known Tuesday night. The body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause, officials said.

“Investigators are working to identify the individual to notify the family of the victim’s death,” the news release said.

Deputies said anyone with information about the case should call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931 or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.