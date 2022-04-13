TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead following a shooting call on Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Officials said in the release that the sheriff’s office communications center received a “shots fired” call at around 5:30 a.m. in the 200-block of Ellis Road near Tarboro.

Deputies who responded to the scene found a woman dead when they arrived there.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information regarding the woman’s identity or if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 641-7944 or call Lt. Tinder at (252) 641-7934.