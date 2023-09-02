A forensic sketch of the victim released Saturday by Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. Photo of Jordan Lake from CBS 17.

FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County officials said Saturday that a body found in Jordan Lake was the victim of a homicide.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office also released a sketch of the slain woman Saturday in an effort to identify her.

The body was recovered from the lake after a tip from a boater was called in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Farrington Point Boat Ramp, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

A pearl earring that was found near the victim. Photo from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The boater spotted the dead woman in the water, officials said Saturday.

Deputies said that they are trying to learn the “circumstances surrounding her death, which investigators believe was neither accidental nor self-inflicted.”

Deputies released a forensic sketch of the victim along with a photograph of a pearl earring found near the victim.

Saturday’s news release said the victim was 5 feet tall and weighed approximately 175 pounds. When she was found in the lake, she was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and a pearl necklace, the news release said.

Deputies said anyone with information about the woman or anyone who spotted “suspicious activity” around Farrington Road and Jordan Lake before or on August 29, should contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.

“Behind every case, there’s a person who is somebody’s loved one. We urge the public to remember that this victim is someone’s family member,” Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson said in the news release.