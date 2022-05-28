SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman with gunshot wounds died after she was found lying in a road in Lee County early Saturday, officials said.

The incident was reported as “a disturbance” around 3 a.m. in the 4300 block of Steele Bridge Road, which is about two miles southwest of Sanford, according to a news release from Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes

“Upon arrival, deputies found a female suffering from gunshot wounds” lying in the street, the news release said.

The woman died from her wounds, Estes said.

“This investigation is being investigated as a homicide and is ongoing at this time,” Estes said in the news release.