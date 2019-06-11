Woman found shot to death in car on Lumberton street, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Lumberton police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle Monday night.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 500-block of East 10th Street at 10 p.m. and, upon arrival, officers found a woman shot to death inside a car on the street.

Police said no one else was in the vehicle or even near the scene when they arrived.



The woman has been identified as Jamia Lashay Hill, 25, of Lumberton.



The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is working with Lumberton police on the case. Anyone with information concerning this homicide investigation is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department and speak with Detectives David Williford or Evan Whitley at 910-671-3845.



