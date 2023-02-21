ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man is in the Halifax County Jail after he was charged with kidnapping and assault on a woman, among other offenses.

On Monday, Halifax County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department to speak with a woman. She told deputies that she had been held at gunpoint and assaulted on Suzanne Circle in Roanoke Rapids, deputies said.

She told them that 36-year-old Cadaryl Carter had come to her home and put a gun to her head threatening to kill her, according to the sheriff’s office. Carter then took the victim’s cell phone and made her drive him to a store on West 10th Street for cigarettes.

Once Carter got out of the car, the victim drove away and went directly to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department for help, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found Carter inside the victim’s residence. It appeared to deputies that he had walked back there after being left at the store.

Carter was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, larceny from a person, domestic assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, and resist, delay and obstruct.

He was placed in jail without bond because of the domestic assault charge. His court date is set for Thursday.