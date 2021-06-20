Woman hit by stray bullet in her home when man mishandles gun in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was hit by a stray bullet while inside her Rocky Mount home Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Marigold Street, according to a Rocky Mount police news release.

“When officers arrived, they located the victim, who was inside her residence when a projectile entered the residence, striking the victim,” the release said.

The woman was taken to UNC Nash for treatment.

“The projectile came from the adjoining residence, which is a connected duplex,” police said. “Officers conducted a protective sweep of the adjacent home and discovered firearms and a spent shell casing.”

Billy Artis Jr., 35, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police said Artis negligently mishandled a firearm.

He was held at the Edgecombe County Detention facility on a $5,000 secured bond. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.