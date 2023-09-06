PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman’s body that was found in Jordan Lake over a week ago has been identified, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman has been identified as Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat, 34, of Apex. Her positive identification was determined through fingerprint analysis, police say.

Hadeel Ghadhanfer Hikmat (Courtesy of Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation into Hikmat’s death is ongoing, according to investigators.

On Tuesday, August 29 around 2:30 p.m., a boater at Jordan Lake called the Sheriff’s Office after sighting a body in the water near Farrington Point Boat Ramp. The Sheriff’s Office quickly recovered the body.

Investigators say they are continuing their work to determine the details surrounding Hikmat’s death. They believe that her death was neither accidental nor self-inflicted.

The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone who was acquainted with Hikmat and has any information about her whereabouts, interactions, or any relevant details, to please contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.

This is breaking news. Check back with CBS 17 for updates.