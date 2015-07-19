Woman identified as 1 victim in Southern Pines double fatal house fire

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A Vass man was arrested by Southern Pines police Saturday on two charges of first-degree murder and arson, police said.

Edward Dale Ager III, 33, was arrested in connection with a double fatal house fire that occurred at 890 W. Lowe Ave. in Southern Pines on June 15.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. Monday on W. Lowe Avenue in Southern Pines. Police said two bodies were discovered inside the home.

Southern Pines police announced Monday that the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office identified one of the two victims killed as Lindsay Suzanne Farwell, 31, of West End. Medical examiner’s office has not made an official identification of the second deceased victim.

Neighbors said the fire started in the back of the house. They said the house was split into three apartments.

Neighbors also said that a fight broke out at the house before the fire started. One man showed up beaten and bloodied at their door step and asked them to call 911.

“It’s a scary situation to see something like that,” said Antone Morrison, neighbor.

Morrision said the area where the fire happened is a trouble spot in the neighborhood.

“I ain’t never seen nothing like that before. The world is getting so bad. You never know what to expect every day,” Morrison said.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this crime, contact the Southern Pines Police Department’s Investigation Division at (910) 693-1481 or the Southern Pines Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110.

Ager is being held at the Lee County jail without bond.