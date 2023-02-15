ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend intentionally struck her with his car the day after Valentine’s Day, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West Raleigh Blvd. in reference to an accident with injury involving a pedestrian.

Police said they found 34-year-old Jessica Dayes suffering from severe injuries.

She was taken to the hospital, according to the police department.

Investigators said they determined that 34-year-old Charles Vinson and Dayes were in a dating relationship.

They said the two got into a verbal argument while driving on West Raleigh Boulevard when Dayes got out of the car and started walking.

Vinson then ‘intentionally’ drove his car onto the sidewalk and hit Dayes, according to the report from officers.

He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and driving while impaired.

Vinson was placed in the Nash County Jail without bond and is being held under a domestic hold.

They said Dayes remains in critical condition and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards or Text-A-Tip, where you can text RMPOL and your message to 274637.