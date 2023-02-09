PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in serious condition after she was shot Thursday evening, according to the Pinetops Police Department.

Police said on Thursday at about 6 p.m., a man arrived at the Pinetops Police Department and told police that a woman was in the passenger side of his vehicle and was shot.

Officers learned that the man and woman were sitting in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley Street in Pinetops when they heard gunshots coming from the distance on the passenger side.

The woman was hit once by a bullet and was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Medical staff told police that as of 9:30 p.m., she was listed as serious, but in stable condition.

Several .223 caliber rounds were found behind a residence where the victim told officers that they thought gunshots were coming from. A residence was also struck where several people were sitting on the front porch. Police said no one on the front porch was injured.

Officers said a motive is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pinetops Police Department at 252-827-5014.