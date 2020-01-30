Woman in stable condition after being shot while driving in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The 42-year-old woman who was shot while inside a car Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount is in stable condition, police said Thursday.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which happened Tuesday just before 3:15 p.m. Rocky Mount police are still actively investigating the case, they said.

Officers responding to the shooting began first aid before the woman was transported to Nash Health Care by EMS. Investigators were collecting evidence from a gray Nissan Altima at the scene. That car had at least seven bullet holes in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Rocky Mount police are asking anyone with information to call 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-972-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

