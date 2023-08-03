ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was injured during a drive by shooting in Rocky Mount on Monday, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call regarding a person being shot in a vehicle and being transported to ECU Health in Tarboro.

The victim told deputies she was being shot at while she was in Rocky Mount. Once she got into the county, the suspect got beside the vehicle and shot her.

Deputies said she received injuries to her shoulder from the gunshot. The vehicle also had other women, a 1-year-old and a 6-month-old baby inside. They were not injured.

Detectives identified a suspect, Kevin Hart, 29, and arrested him. He is charged with:

Five counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property/vehicle

One count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He received a $500,000 secured bond.