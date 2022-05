WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dogs injured a woman in an attack in a Wake Forest neighborhood Saturday.

Wake Forest police said the incident happened near Linslade Way and Cornwall Drive.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The woman was walking a dog of her own when the attack happened around 12:35 p.m., police said.

Wake Forest police said the dogs are now in the custody of Wake County Animal Control.