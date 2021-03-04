Woman killed after shots were fired into her Dunn home, sheriff’s office says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman died after shots were fired into her Dunn home over the weekend, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the residence along Todd Lane in Dunn around 1 a.m. Sunday. A woman inside the home, identified as 61-year-old Carolyn Ann Stephenson, was struck by bullets when a person or persons fired several shots into her home.

The sheriff’s office said Stephenson died at the scene.

A neighboring house was also struck by gunfire, but no one was injured, a news release said.

The sheriff’s office asked for anyone with information to contact Investigator Matthew Thornton at 910-592-4141.