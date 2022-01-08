Woman killed, another grazed in 2 shooting incidents in Harnett County, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a shooting and another woman was grazed by a bullet when an occupied home was hit by gunfire in two unrelated incidents in Harnett County hours apart Saturday, officials said.

Around 7:50 p.m., Harnett County Sheriff’s Office announced that Jamica Allen, 22, had died from injuries she suffered from a shooting.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Allen was shot Saturday afternoon.

An investigation into her death was underway Saturday night along Rosser Pittman Road, which runs between Broadway and the Barbecue community, deputies said.

Saturday night around 8 p.m., authorities said a woman was grazed by a gunshot when a house was hit by bullets.

That incident happened in the 18000 block of N.C. 27, which is near Barbecue Church Road in the Barbecue community, deputies said.

“Several children were in the house but were unharmed,” a short statement from deputies said.

Coats said that the shooting at the home along N.C. 27 was a drive-by shooting.

Officials said that there is no suspect information to release Saturday night.