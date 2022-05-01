ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman is dead after being shot late Saturday night in Rocky Mount.

Police said someone shot at a house in the 300 block of Middle Street while the woman was inside.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died, according to police.

Police said the woman’s boyfriend was also in the house when the shooting happened, but he was not injured.

Police are still investigating this deadly shooting.

If you know anything related to this, contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.