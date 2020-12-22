Woman killed in Wilson County house fire, officials say

SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities in Wilson County are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a fire Monday night in Sims.

According to an official with the Sims Volunteer Fire Department, a call came out around 11:55 p.m. for a house fire in the 6600-block of Wall Street. The call was made by a neighbor and arriving fire crews witnessed flames showing from the home.

Crews responding to the fire found a body at the home at 1:13 a.m., the official said.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Shelia Renee Brown.

The fire appears to have been accidental, according to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Wanda Mills Samuel.