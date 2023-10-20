ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was killed Thursday afternoon after driving her car through a red light, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Police said they responded around 1:40 p.m. Thursday to an “accident with injury” on Highway 97 at Springfield Road.

According to their preliminary investigation, 21-year-old Dineceshia Dernaesia Thomas was driving north on Springfield Road. She then entered the intersection with Highway 97 on a red light.

A tractor-trailer owned by Jernigan Oil Transport was traveling east on Highway 97 and entered the Springfield Road intersection on a green light.

The two vehicles collided, and Thomas’ car overtuned. She was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead.

No charges are currently expected, according to police.

The case is still being investigated by the Rocky Mount Traffic Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Unit.