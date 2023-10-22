OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was killed and a young man was critically wounded in a shooting at a home near Oxford Friday night, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 8:45 p.m. at a home along Southern Court, located in a neighborhood just off U.S. 15 about three miles north of Oxford, according to a news release from the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found two adults with gunshot wounds.

Makinda Anderson, 44, was dead at the scene from her injuries, the news release said.

A 20-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

“The Granville County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest condolences to the victims’ family and friends,” the news release said.

Officials with the sheriff’s office told CBS 17 the home had damage from several gunshots.

Deputies said Granville County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the double shooting.

Officials said anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Granville County Sheriff’s Office at 919-693-3213 or 919-690-0444 or contact Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693.3100.