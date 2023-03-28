VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after fleeing the scene of a disturbance and leading deputies on a chase on Monday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday evening, deputies responded to a disturbance on Lobelia Road in Vass. The sheriff’s office said while deputies were on their way to the residence, the caller told dispatchers that the woman left the home in a red passenger car and was intoxicated.

Deputies found the vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop. The driver pulled over and fled as deputies approached the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said deputies pursued the vehicle until it slid off the road near Vass-Carthage and Shady Grove roads. Deputies were able to apprehend the driver without incident.

Stacy Sutton, 52, was arrested for felony flee to elude arrest, driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger, speeding, resisting public officer, open container after consuming, injury to personal property, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

She is being held at the Moore County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond. Sutton will appear in court July 12.