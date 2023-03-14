HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and a man have been charged after two vehicles were broken into in Halifax County.

Halifax County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday that they responded to Arcola Road near the community of Hollister when the break-ins were reported March 3.

Through an investigation, warrants were obtained on two individuals for two counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Nancy Catalina Escobar, 25, of Hollister was arrested March 8 and was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $5,000 bond.

Justin Rayshaun Hewlin, 20, also of Hollister, was arrested the following day and was jailed under a $2,000 bond.

Both are due in court March 28.

Hollister is about 25 miles southwest of Roanoke Rapids.