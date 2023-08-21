ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and woman were arrested after deputies say they found multiple drugs inside a home with children.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched a home on Dowdy Street after investigating the sale of narcotics by the male suspect, identified as 46-year-old Marcus Lucas. He was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for arrest for selling/delivering cocaine. Deputies say they also found a woman, identified as 40-year-old Denisha Carter, inside the residence, along with two juveniles.

Investigators found 29 grams of cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the loaded firearm was located on top of a dresser in one of the bedrooms, within access of both juveniles. A records check of the serial number on the firearm revealed that it was reported stolen, according to the sheriff’s office. Lucas is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms, deputies say.

After executing this search warrant, the sheriff’s office responded to Lucas’ home on Pine Street in Rocky Mount, where another search warrant was issued.

Lucas was arrested on the following charges:

Firearm by felon

Possession of stolen firearm

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Maintain dwelling for controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Carter was also taken into custody on the following charges:

Possession of stolen firearm

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Maintain dwelling for controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Following these arrests, the sheriff’s office says a family member stopped by and took custody of the juveniles.

Lucas is being held on a $250,000 bond, while Carter is being held on a $50,000 bond.