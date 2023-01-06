WHISPERING PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man were arrested this week in connection with the robbery of a Moore County Dollar Tree in November, officials said Friday.

The armed robbery took place on Nov. 15 at the Dollar Tree on N.C. 22 near Whispering Pines, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

During the robbery, the suspect took various small merchandise items and then told the store clerk they had a gun, the news release said. The suspect then fled.

On Wednesday, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the West End area of the county. Evidence connected to the robbery was found during the search, the news release said.

Jonathan Maurice Bullock, 46, and Sharitta Tara Wilson, 44, both of West End, were arrested Wednesday, deputies said.

Bullock was charged with:

Felony robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.

He was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $95,000 secured bond, officials said.

Wilson was charged with:

Felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Felony accessory after the fact to armed robbery

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana and

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

She was held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.