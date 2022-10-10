RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced two arrests were made late last month following a drug search at a home in Raeford.

On Sept. 29, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations served a narcotics search warrant at a home on the 700 Block of Saunders Street.

Detectives obtained the search warrant after the sheriff’s office said they received several complaints about drugs being sold at the home. Detectives said they identified Lewis Ellerbee III, 66, and Aundrea Cummings, 40, as possible suspects in the case.

When the search warrant was served, deputies said Ellerbee tried to run off but was caught after a brief chase.

During their search, detectives said they found nine dosage units of suspected “crack” cocaine, and several items of assorted drug paraphernalia. Detectives also said they found a small amount of prescription pills.

Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Hoke County Detention Center and were both charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Ellerbee was also charged with resisting, delaying, obstructing an officer.

Ellerbee was held at the Hoke County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond. Cummings was held on a $30,000 secured bond.