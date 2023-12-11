CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — After a man and woman were found dead in a home in Clinton on Sunday, investigators said it appears to have been a domestic murder-suicide.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said two gunshot victims were reported to 911 just after midnight. The call came in at 12:33 a.m. on Sunday, calling deputies to the 1100 block of Faison Highway.

Immediately upon arrival, deputies found the deceased man and woman. Their identities have not been announced as law enforcement works to notify their families.

