ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wearing an “Only God Can Judge Me” t-shirt and a woman are wanted after Roanoke Rapids they stole from a business, police say.

The incident was reported on June 9 just after 8:20 a.m. at a business along Julian R. Allsbrook Highway, according to a news release from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

The duo stole various tools police said Thursday, adding they are asking for help identifying the pair.

Police released a photo of each suspect and an image of their car in the parking lot. The store appeared to be a Lowe’s Home Improvement based on photos.

Photo from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department

The couple drove away in what appears to be a gold or beige SUV, possibly a Kia or Hyundai, police said.

Officers said anyone who knows either suspect should contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810 or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.