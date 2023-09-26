ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man are being sought by deputies in Halifax County after a broad-daylight theft at Food Mart Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the Food Lion at 2500 West 10th St. in Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

“While on scene, Deputy Williams learned that two suspects, a male and a female, entered the store and stole various laundry detergents and then exited the store,” the news release said.

Officials identified the suspects as Kira Edmondson, 48, and Alexander Hester, 45, both of Roanoke Rapids, deputies said. Photos of each were included in the news release.

Warrants for arrest have been issued on Kira Edmondson for habitual larceny while Alexander Hester is wanted for aid and abet to larceny, the news release said.

“Both Kira Edmondson and Alexander Hester are encouraged to turn themselves in,” deputies said.

Officials said anyone with information about either suspect is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 583-8201 or Halifax County Crimestoppers.