NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Nash County said they are seeking to identify two people who stole merchandise from a store recently.

The Nashville Police Department on Saturday posted photos from video surveillance inside a Walgreens. The photos were of a man and woman inside the store. The woman appeared to be carrying a bag.

Nashville police also posted a photo of a gray Nissan sedan that was linked to the pair.

“We’re seeking the community’s help in identifying these two individuals who thought paying for merchandise didn’t apply to them,” Nashville police said in a Facebook post about the incident.

No other information was released.

Police said anyone who can identify the pair should call 252-459-4545 ext. 375. Officers said that tips and information will remain anonymous.