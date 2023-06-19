FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Due to her medical condition, she’s considered endangered.

Carrie Peredo, 52, was reported missing on June 15. She was last seen at her home at the 6400 block of Blake Road in Stedman, N.C., on June 9 at around 9:45 a.m., police say.

Peredo is described as:

White female

52 years old

5’8

165 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Scar on right wrist and scar on her stomach

Tattoo on right shoulder: man and woman; tattoo on left ankle” butterfly, heart. daisy chain, tattoo on right ankle: ladybug, daisy

If you have any information on Peredo’s whereabouts, police encourage you to contact Youth Service Detective K. Norris at 910-677-5480 or Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.