ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies found a woman overdosing on drugs during a search leading up to one of three drug raids in the last week in Nash County, officials said.

Two of the four people were arrested during a bust at a motel near Rocky Mount on Thursday, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed a search warrant in room 70 at Hal Orr’s Motel at 2420 N. Wesleyan Blvd., the news release said.

Drugs found during one of the raids. Photo from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

In the week leading up to that, deputies executed a search warrant in the same room, deputies said. That search was “for the selling of heroin/cocaine, discovering an unidentified female that was actively overdosing,” the news release said.

Cocaine and a handgun were also found.

On Thursday, heroin and cocaine were discovered in the same motel room and Andy Daniels was arrested on several charges, deputies said. Charges against Daniels include sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, officials said.

A stolen, loaded gun found during one of the raids. Photo from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Also at the scene, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone stopped a gray Volvo SUV that was leaving Hal Orr’s Motel while deputies were trying to serve the search warrant.

Christopher Dunn was found when the Volvo SUV was stopped. He was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for absconding from probation, deputies said.

Another raid took place Thursday at a home in the 100 block of King Charles Court just west of Rocky Mount.

Deputies had received multiple complaints about the selling of fentanyl/heroin and cocaine from the home, officials said.

During the search, deputies recovered several dosage units of heroin and 13 grams of crack/cocaine.

Drugs found during one of the raids. Photo from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyrone Gray was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A fourth arrest took place Friday after a drug raid at a home in the 700 block of Pine Street in Rocky Mount, deputies said.

During the execution of the search warrant, deputies found a loaded stolen gun, capable of firing bullets that would penetrate a bulletproof vest. Officers also found more than a “brick” of heroin (50 bundles) in the home, the news release said.

Jahquel Cutler was arrested and charged with sell/deliver heroin, possession with the intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with the intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of marijuana possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“The Nash County Sheriff’s Office continues their enforcement of gangs, guns and drugs through proactive policing and community service,” deputies said in the news release. “These efforts are our priority to keep Nash County and its citizens safe and a desirable place to live.”