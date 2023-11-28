ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman punched a police officer in the face when authorities responded to a domestic assault at Roanoke Rapids apartments on Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported at the Fairfield Apartments at 100 N.C. 125 near Smith Church Road in Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

Police arrived at the scene and began investigating, but a woman — who was not involved in the reported incident — began to “interfere verbally and physically” with officers, the news release said.

The Roanoke Rapids woman at one point assaulted a person in front of a police officer, officials said.

While police were arresting the woman for the assault, she then punched an officer in the face, according to the news release.

Shalonta Vincent, 27, was charged with assault on a government official, and resist, delay and obstruct.

She was held in the Halifax County Detention Center on a $500 bond.