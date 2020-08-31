Woman shot in Durham; neighbors report hearing 20 gunshots

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot in Durham Sunday night police said.
The incident was reported near McDougald Terrace apartments.
Around 11:30 p.m., Lawson Street was closed at Ridgeway Avenue while police investigated.
Neighbors said they heard about 20 gunshots.
At the scene, many evidence markers could be seen in the road. A CBS 17 reporter at the scene counted at least 28 evidence markers.
No other information was released by police.
