Woman shot in Durham; neighbors report hearing 20 gunshots

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot in Durham Sunday night police said.

The incident was reported near McDougald Terrace apartments.

Around 11:30 p.m., Lawson Street was closed at Ridgeway Avenue while police investigated.

Neighbors said they heard about 20 gunshots.

At the scene, many evidence markers could be seen in the road. A CBS 17 reporter at the scene counted at least 28 evidence markers.

No other information was released by police.

