ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman remains in stable condition Tuesday after a Monday shooting.

Roanoke Rapids police responded to the 200 block of Madison Street, which is about a block west of the Food Lion on Roanoke Avenue, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids. Police said she was an innocent bystander.

Officers processed the scene and said they have strong leads on the suspected shooter.

The investigation is ongoing, police told CBS 17.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.