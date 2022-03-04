CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Granville County town say they are offering a reward of up to $1,000 after a woman stole items from a pharmacy and fled in a luxury sports sedan Thursday.

The incident happened in Creedmoor at 12:25 p.m. Thursday at the CVS Pharmacy at 612 North Main St., according to a news release from Creedmoor police.

Surveillance video shows a woman placing “multiple” boxes of Prilosec in a bag and then leaving without paying for the heartburn relief medicine, the news release said.

A 42-tablet package of Prilosec sells for $29 at CVS, according to the CVS website.

Police released video of the woman walking out of the store and a photo of a late-model white Mercedes Benz CLA sedan she used to leave the store, officials said.

The woman was wearing a black COVID-19 face mask and appeared to be wearing the bag of stolen items on her back, according to the video.

“A reward up to $1,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction,” the news release said.

Police said anyone with information about the theft should call the Creedmoor

Police Department at (919) 528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100.