Woman taken into custody after fight in NC store leads to deadly shooting

CONETOE N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — New information has been released after a man died following a shooting outside an Edgecombe County convenience store late Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened after a man and a woman got in a fight inside Bob’s Fuel, formerly Conetoe Discount, at 101 North Canal Street in Conetoe.

After the man left the store, he was shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his head, the release said.

The man was taken to Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro where he died around 6:15 p.m.

One woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Officials have not said if she was involved in the altercation or the shooting. No names have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, officials said.

