Woman, teen girl taken to hospital after shooting in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– A woman and a teen girl were taken to the hospital following a shooting Thursday night, the Rocky Mount Police Department said.

It happened Thursday around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Moye Court.

According to police, when officers got to the scene they found a 16-year-old girl and a 36-year-old woman with injuries.

Both victims were taken to UNC Nash Healthcare with non-life threatening wounds, police said.

Police ask anyone that might have information that could help in the case to call the

Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to

CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous.