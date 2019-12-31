Woman uses financial cards stolen from juvenile, Goldsboro police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 31-year-old woman faces felony charges after Goldsboro police said she used a juvenile’s stolen financial cards.

On August 25, the victim’s wallet was stolen after the juvenile used it at the Sheetz at 1001 N. Spence Ave.

Police said the victim’s financial cards were used afterward at “various locations to make fraudulent transactions,” police said.

An investigation led to Teena Marie Carter being identified as the suspect, police said.

On December 18, felony warrants were taken out on Carter.

On Saturday, Carter was arrested on Lee Street just before 6 p.m.

She was charged with four counts of financial transaction card theft, four counts of identity theft, four counts obtaining property by false pretense, and four counts attempted obtaining property by false pretense.

She was released on an $8,000 unsecured bond.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

