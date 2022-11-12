PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies are asking the public to help them identify a woman wanted for questioning.

They say they want to ask the woman in these surveillance photos about an incident from Oct. 23.

(Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the woman may conduct business in Chatham County, Sanford and Apex.

Anyone who can identify the woman or the car is asked to contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office via direct message or reach out to Investigator Tyler Bridges at 919-545-8155 or tyler.bridges@chathamsheriff.com.