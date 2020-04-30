Women accused of making off with thousands in gift card scam across NC

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – At least two women are involved in a gift card scam that has cost retailers in North and South Carolina thousands.

The women hit stores in Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson and Pitt counties earlier in the week, Tarboro police confirmed.

On Wednesday, the same group were in Chapel Hill, Salisbury and then Gaffney, South Carolina, police said.

In Chapel Hill, they were in a newer model Nissan Altima with Texas plates – leading police to believe it is a rental vehicle.

They have made off with at least $5,000, police said.

Fighting Crime is offering a cash reward in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 252-406-6736.